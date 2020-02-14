DexCom’s (DXCM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.59.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $279.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.01 and its 200-day moving average is $189.89. DexCom has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $254.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.49 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. Equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total transaction of $117,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $1,454,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,427 shares of company stock worth $10,539,425. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in DexCom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

