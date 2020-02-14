DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.17

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.17 and traded as high as $36.38. DEUTSCHE POST A/S shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 35,867 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPSGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.40.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $17.29 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

