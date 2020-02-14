Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

