Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 77.8% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 312.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock opened at $158.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $111.17 and a 12 month high of $159.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.