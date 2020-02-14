Delta Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $243.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.16 and a 200 day moving average of $225.15. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $243.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.