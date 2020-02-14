Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $960,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $302.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.30 and its 200 day moving average is $260.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

