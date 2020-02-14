Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 1.3% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 9.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $12,191,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 14.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $254.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.71.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

