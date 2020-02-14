DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 133,400 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,400 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up approximately 1.4% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $117.03 and a 52 week high of $164.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.29.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

