DE Burlo Group Inc. Invests $13.86 Million in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 515,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,000. STMicroelectronics makes up 2.8% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned 0.06% of STMicroelectronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,108,379 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,619,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 99,056 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. 53,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,660. STMicroelectronics NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STM. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.