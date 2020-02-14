DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $23.75 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 125.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 4.8% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of Adobe by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.42. 197,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,050. The company has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $377.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

