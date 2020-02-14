Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.07-0.03) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $535-545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.89 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.07–0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.40.

DDOG traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.50. 3,339,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,672. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $50.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.78.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,561,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,068.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,786,304.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

