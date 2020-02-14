Daniel J. Brennan Sells 20,463 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,406,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,322,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.23.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
