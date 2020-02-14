Daniel J. Brennan Sells 20,463 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,406,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,322,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.