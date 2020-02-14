DAEX Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax and LBank. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $622.56 or 0.06087870 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00059800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00128174 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

