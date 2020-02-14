CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $86.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.48.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.