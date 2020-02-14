Cutler Group LP Buys Shares of 1,000 iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 181,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,096,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of WOOD stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,872. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

