Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt Sells 5,880 Shares

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donald Gayhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Donald Gayhardt sold 30,826 shares of Curo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $431,564.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Donald Gayhardt sold 800 shares of Curo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Curo Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Curo Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens cut shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

