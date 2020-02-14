Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 5,901 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,123 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.67. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $952,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,873 shares of company stock worth $10,654,192. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

