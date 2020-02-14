Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,359 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,704 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $12,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

NYSE:MCD opened at $217.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.09 and its 200 day moving average is $206.46.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

