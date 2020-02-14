Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

