Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,306,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,044,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,480,000 after acquiring an additional 205,665 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,382,000 after acquiring an additional 31,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 638,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

LRCX opened at $341.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

