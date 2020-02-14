Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitnell & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 357,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after buying an additional 79,226 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock opened at $155.39 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $125.28 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.61.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.