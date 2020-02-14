Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $11.63 Million Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,355 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 3,670.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival by 148.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 74.8% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Carnival by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Carnival by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 117,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 65,688 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of CCL opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

