Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in United Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.53.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $153.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average of $142.18. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $121.48 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

