Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 30,283 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,283 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra increased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.48.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.