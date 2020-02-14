CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of CTIC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,276. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.95. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,803 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,967,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 90,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

