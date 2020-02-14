CryptoAds Marketplace 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $82,049.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 59.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $156,333.00 and approximately $82,049.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.70 or 0.03475841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00250688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00148223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

