Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,121 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in BP by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 28,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BP by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE:BP opened at $36.18 on Friday. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. BP’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BP. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.