Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,652,000 after buying an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,018,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,112,000 after buying an additional 107,292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after buying an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 575,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,432,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $238.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.41.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.