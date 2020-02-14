Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $9,344,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,474,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in L3Harris by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $227.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $156.90 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.55.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Cfra increased their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.