Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,217 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,806,000 after buying an additional 1,882,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,955,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.7% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,251,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,244,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,791,000 after buying an additional 105,098 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 691,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEG opened at $45.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

