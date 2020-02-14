Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.71 Million Position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 344.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. LTC Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

