Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1,132.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

