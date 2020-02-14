Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report $7.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Crispr Therapeutics reported sales of $330,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,172.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year sales of $30.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 million to $58.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.58 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.95.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 48.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,777,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,846,000 after buying an additional 906,006 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $21,167,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 398,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 355,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $58.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,714. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -126.35 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

