Covesting Price Tops $0.0593 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Covesting token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $3,556.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.38 or 0.03484934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00249752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00148295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

