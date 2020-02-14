Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Trading Down 1.2%

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:COTQF) was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $886,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Cotinga Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, a clinical stage oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.