Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,984 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,464,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,404,000 after acquiring an additional 97,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.83.

NASDAQ COST opened at $318.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $211.14 and a one year high of $318.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

