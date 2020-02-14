Cosmos One Day Volume Reaches $286.33 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $4.95 or 0.00048385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, GDAC, BitForex and Coinone. Cosmos has a total market cap of $943.53 million and approximately $286.33 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00068214 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00081877 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,372.70 or 1.01491176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000685 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, BitForex, Coinone and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

