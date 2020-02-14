Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $32.09 Average PT from Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Corning by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 27,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Corning by 1,155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. 3,920,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801,525. Corning has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

