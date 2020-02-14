CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.15. 301,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.13. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $99.94 and a twelve month high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,027,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

