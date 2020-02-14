Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues FY Earnings Guidance

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) updated its FY earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.26-2.36 for the period. Corecivic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.30-2.40 EPS.

Corecivic stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Corecivic has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

