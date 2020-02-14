Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,996 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. National-Oilwell Varco makes up about 1.3% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $24,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

