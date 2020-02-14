Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $4.69 Million Position in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,876,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after buying an additional 517,971 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Despegar.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Despegar.com by 943.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 977,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Despegar.com by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DESP stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $976.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.47. Despegar.com Corp has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

DESP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

