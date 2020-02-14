Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Western Digital by 2,409.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,012,000 after purchasing an additional 771,703 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $16,969,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 22.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,211,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after buying an additional 220,555 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $3,305,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 32.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 614,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,674,000 after buying an additional 149,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC opened at $69.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Western Digital from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated an “in-line” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock worth $3,193,648 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.