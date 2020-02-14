Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 205.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313,900 shares during the quarter. L Brands makes up 3.3% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in L Brands were worth $62,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 12,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LB. Bank of America upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.