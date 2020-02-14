Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their neutral rating on shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$1,527.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSU. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$1,250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,500.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,350.00 to C$1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1,471.17.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$1,511.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1,368.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,321.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion and a PE ratio of 76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,050.00 and a 52-week high of C$1,524.42.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,273.00, for a total value of C$636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,188 shares in the company, valued at C$21,880,324.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

