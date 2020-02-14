ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Down 46.9% in January

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,500 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 862,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,590. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $857.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

CNOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $80,015.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,547,000 after buying an additional 300,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,457,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,248,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,492,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,677,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

