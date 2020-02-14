ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Down 46.9% in January

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,500 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 862,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,590. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $857.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CNOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.
In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $80,015.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,547,000 after buying an additional 300,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,457,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,248,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,492,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,677,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.
