Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.29

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $11.25. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 115,169 shares changing hands.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

The firm has a market cap of $322.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 44,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

