Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.23

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Computershare’s previous interim dividend of $0.21.

Shares of CPU opened at A$17.43 ($12.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$16.52. Computershare has a twelve month low of A$14.18 ($10.06) and a twelve month high of A$19.08 ($13.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.81.

In other Computershare news, insider Paul Reynolds purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$17.44 ($12.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$139,536.00 ($98,961.70). Also, insider Stuart Irving 190,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th.

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services worldwide. The company's investor services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services operations include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery.

