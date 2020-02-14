Colony Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000. TPG RE Finance Trust comprises about 3.6% of Colony Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 41.26, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.18%.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

