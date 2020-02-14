Colony Capital Inc. Invests $866,000 in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Zayo Group accounts for about 0.8% of Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $361,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,792 shares of company stock worth $2,532,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZAYO opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ZAYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.